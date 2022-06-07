BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a crash in Oildale Monday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the incident in the 500 block of Woodrow Avenue near Oildale Drive at 5:20 p.m. Jerry Wayne Criss, 21, of Bakersfield, crashed into several vehicles and a fence before his car burst into flames, according to KCSO.

Criss died at the scene from his injuries, KCSO said. The passenger of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. The incident is still under investigation.