Man killed in officer-involved shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A busy intersection turned into a crime scene as police report a deadly officer-involved shooting in Central Bakersfield Friday morning. Police say it began at about 9, with a report of an argument between a man and a woman. This comes as Kern has seen a dangerous summer.

“Officers observed that the adult male inside the apartment was armed with a knife,” said Sgt. Robert Pair of the Bakersfield Police Dept.

Officers tried to get into the apartment, but the man refused to open the door. It was clear the woman was in danger.

“Officers forced entry, and an officer-involved shooting took place,” said Sgt. Pair. “The adult female suffered several stab wounds, non life-threatening injuries.”

Tamara Montana works down the street. She was inside her store when it happened.

“There was all this yellow tape, and the SWAT team cars were coming in. It was really crazy,” said Montana. “I said ‘let’s ask the SWAT team guys what’s going on.'”

What she heard next had her shaken.

“I said ‘what’s going on over there?’ He said ‘it’s really crazy. There’s a man, a son holding his mother at knife point, and started stabbing her,'” said Montana. “What goes through someone’s mind that would bring them to a point of actually holding a family member, a mom, at knife point?”

First responders say it’s shaping up to be a deadly summer. There have been two officer-involved shootings in Bakersfield over the past two weeks.

“The adult male succumbed to his injuries on the scene and was declared deceased. Several knives were recovered.”

BPD says three police officers were involved in the shooting, and all of them were wearing body cameras. We have put in a request for that video. If you have any information about this case, you are urged to call the department at 327-7111.