Man killed in officer-involved shooting Tuesday identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office has identified a man killed early Tuesday in an officer-involved shooting in east Bakersfield.

Anthony James Gonzales, 36, was shot and killed at 2 a.m. in the 3000 block of Nelson Street, coroner’s officials said.

Police said officers were dispatched to a domestic violence incident at a residence, and when they arrived they were confronted by Gonzales at the front of the home. That’s when the shooting occurred.

It is unknown how many shots were fired during the officer-involved shooting or if Gonzales fired. There are reports of possible shots fired prior to officers arriving, and a firearm was recovered at the scene that is believed to have belonged to Gonzales, police said.

Two officers fired their weapons during the incident. Both officers will be placed on routine administrative leave pending review by the critical incident review board, according to BPD.

No officers were injured.