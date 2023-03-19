EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to clarify the circumstances of the shooting.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police shot and killed a man during a search for a man reportedly armed with a knife Saturday night on White Lane, the police department said.

Officers say that they responded to reports of an adult male armed with a knife and behaving abnormally in a parking lot in the 1500 block of White Lane around 10:30 p.m.

The officers then attempted to reach the man only for him to flee on foot to the 900 block of White Lane, where an officer fired his weapon at him, the release says.

A screwdriver was found at the scene, police said in a statement Sunday.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured and an investigation is being conducted.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the BPD at 661-327-7111.