Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man killed in an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening has been identified.

Marvin Alexis Urbina, 19, of Downey was shot dead at northbound Interstate 5 near the Tejon Outlets, according to the coroner’s office.

According to sheriff’s officials, the California Highway Patrol received a report at 7:28 p.m. of a motorist driving recklessly on northbound I-5 at Gorman.

Officers spotted the driver, later identified as Urbina, near the CHP scales at the base of the Grapevine and tried to stop him. Urbina refused to stop, and crashed into another vehicle, sheriff’s officials said.

Urbina was shot and killed after the crash at 7:42 p.m. at I-5 and Laval Road, sheriff’s officials said. It has not been released whether Urbina was in possession of a gun or other weapon.

The people in the vehicle that Urbina crashed into complained of pain but were not transported to a hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

Exit 219A, an on-ramp for northbound I-5, was closed for several hours while officers investigated.