BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 5 in Lebec.

Officials say Jabali Ibrahim Mani Jacks, 32, of San Leandro, Calif., was the operator of the Harley Davidson that collided with the rear of a semi-truck on Oct. 9 on I-5 northbound south of Lebec Road.

Jacks died at the scene.

CHP said the passenger of the Harley Davidson, Kaylin P. Riolo, 30, of Emeryville, Calif., suffered major injuries and was transported to Kern Medical. Riolo and Jacks were wearing safety equipment.

The operator of the truck, Joe E. Riddle, 55, of Hurricane, Utah, was not injured in the crash.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.