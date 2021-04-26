Man killed in motorcycle crash on Hwy. 33

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed Saturday in a motorcycle crash on Highway 33.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 12:54 p.m., it received a call of a collision involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle on Highway 33 just south of Berges Creek. When officers arrived, they found that the motorcycle had struck a dirt embankment and that the rider suffered severe injuries.

The department said the 43-year-old Frazier Park man was heading southbound on Highway 33 when the vehicle drifted to the right and went down the embankment. The vehicle overturned multiple times and the rider was ejected, according to the CHP.

The department said the motorcycle came to rest about 60 feet west of the roadway. The rider was taken to Ventura County Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The southbound lane on Highway 33 was closed for about one hour, according to the CHP.