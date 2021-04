DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed in a collision on Highway 99 just north of Delano on Saturday.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said 55-year-old Fowler resident Luis Martin Alatorre Sr. was seriously injured after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle at around 6:26 p.m. on Highway 99 at Avenue 16. He was taken to Kern Medical for treatment, but later died from his injuries.

This is the eighth motorcycle fatality in Kern County this year.