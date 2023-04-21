BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office identified a Southern California man who died in a crash Monday in McKittrick.

The coroner identified the driver of the vehicle as James Edward Garmon, 54, of Los Angeles.

Garmon died following a rollover crash along Highway 33 south of Cymric Road on April 17. Garmon was pronounced dead as he was being transported to a hospital for treatment.

The California Highway Patrol said Garmon was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information can call Officer L. Meeks with the California Highway Patrol in Buttonwillow at 661-764-5580.