Man killed in Interstate 5 crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A San Francisco man killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in which four others were injured has been identified.

Javier Garduno Bautista, 47, died at the scene of the 12:01 a.m. crash Saturday on southbound I-5, south of Stockdale Highway, according to the coroner’s office.

Bautista and two other passengers were not wearing seat belts, according to the California Highway Patrol. All three were thrown from the vehicle when it overturned after the driver lost control.

Alcohol or drugs don’t appear to be a factor, officers said.