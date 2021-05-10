Man killed in Hwy. 99 crash near Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed on Friday after the semi truck he was driving caught fire following a crash on Highway 99 north of Delano.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 2:38 p.m., it received a call of an injury accident on southbound 99 north of Avenue 24. When officers arrived, they found a 52-year-old Delano man dead at the scene.

The department said it was determined that the man was driving a 2009 Freightliner in combination with two utility flatbed trailers when, for unknown reasons, the semi abruptly turned to the right, causing the rear trailer to overturn on its side.

The CHP said the Freightliner continued onto the shoulder. where it overturned and came to rest on its roof. The driver was trapped in the wreckage as the big rig became engulfed in flames.

Crews from the Tulare County Fire Department and the Kern County Fire Department arrived on scene and battled the fire, but the driver succumbed to his injuries before the fire could be extinguished, the department said.