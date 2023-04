BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed Friday on Highway 14.

Tomas Ramirez, 51, of Palmdale, Calif., was the driver of the vehicle that collided with another on Highway 14 and Meyer Road in Mojave, the coroner’s office said.

The three-vehicle crash happened around 11:20 a.m. Friday. Details of what led up to the crash were not immediately available, but debris was reportedly blocking lanes.