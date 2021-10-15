Man killed in Hwy 14 collision in Rosamond

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed after a crash along Highway 14 in Rosamond Thursday evening, according to the coroner’s office.

The man has been identified as William Francis LaValley III, 40, of Palmdale, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

Just before 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 the California Highway Patrol was dispatched to a single vehicle rollover on Hwy 14 north of Avenue A in Rosamond.

When officers arrived they found a Chevrolet pickup truck missing the front two wheels in the center divider appearing to have rolled several times before coming to a stop, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. LaValley was pronounced dead at the scene.

After investigation the pickup truck had hit the back of a semi truck causing the initial accident before losing control and rolling into the center divider, according to CHP.