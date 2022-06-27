BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An unidentified driver abandoned their car after hitting and killing a pedestrian on Highway 119 and fleeing the scene early Saturday morning.

California Highway Patrol officer responded to a major injury crash on Highway 119 east of Par Street around 3:38 a.m., according to CHP officials.

CHP officials said a preliminary investigation showed a man was walking partially in the westbound lanes of Highway 119 when he was hit and killed by an unidentified driver in a gray Honda Accord. The driver of the Honda then fled the scene.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the Honda was later found abandoned near the crash sight.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.

Highway 119 between Gosford Road and Par Street was closed for about two hours for investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this crash should contact the CHP at (661) 396-6600.