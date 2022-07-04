BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who died after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 119 has been identified, according to a coroner’s release.

Jesse Sanchez, 27, of Bakersfield was pronounced dead at the scene when found in the roadway 3:45 a.m. on June 25, according to the release. He died from blunt injuries and his death has been ruled an accident.

The crash happened east of Old River Road and the driver left the scene, according to California Highway Patrol. Officers said Sanchez was partly in the westbound lanes when hit by a gray Honda Accord.

The car was later found abandoned near the crash scene, according to CHP.