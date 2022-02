BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who died Saturday when his pickup collided with a semi-truck on Highway 58 in Tehachapi has been identified.

Eric Christopher Chambers, 24, of Minnesota died at the scene of Saturday night’s crash, according to coroner’s officials. Chambers’ pickup was traveling east in westbound lanes when it collided with the semi-truck about 2 miles west of Highway 202.