TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday, one man was killed in an accident involving a semi-truck on Highway 58 that temporarily closed the eastbound lanes.

Gabino Perez Martinez, 51, was driving the semi-truck when he hit the center median of Highway 58 near Mill Street. The San Bernadino, Calif., resident was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the semi-truck was a fully loaded 53 foot cargo truck, which is damaged and opened up. Over 100 gallons of diesel spilled onto the roadway and surrounding area and has since been cleaned up, according to officials.