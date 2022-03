BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Highway Patrol has released the name of the driver who died in a crash over the weekend.

Ricky Lee Michael, 46, died at the scene at of the accident at 8:30 p.m. after hitting the rock embankment. The accident happened on Route 178, east of Rancheria Road.

Michael did not have his seatbelt on, according to officials.

The right front passenger was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.