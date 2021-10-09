Man killed in head-on East Panama Lane collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a head-on collision early Saturday morning that left a man dead in South Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police said officers were called to the 3400 block of East Panama Lane just after 4:30 a.m. for a report of a collision. One man was found suffering from major injuries and was pronounced dead. Another driver was not hurt in the crash.

According to investigators, for unknown reason the man lost control of his vehicle, sending it into opposing lanes crashing head-on into the another vehicle.

Police say, the uninjured driver of the second vehicle was not impaired at the time of the crash, and are awaiting toxicology results for the man killed in the collision.

The driver will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.