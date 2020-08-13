Man killed in head-on Berkshire Road collision

One other driver was hospitalized

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a man was killed in a head-on collision Thursday afternoon on Berkshire Road in Southwest Bakersfield.

The collision happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Berkshire Road near Greenland Way. The collision involved a Dodge truck and and a silver sedan.

Police said the truck and the sedan collided head-on on Berkshire Road and the driver of the sedan was killed. The driver of the truck was taken to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Westbound traffic on Berkshire Road has been closed at Greenland Way for the investigation.

We will update this story as we learn more information.