UPDATE: KCSO identifies man killed in four-vehicle collision in southwest Bakersfield

UPDATE: The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in yesterday’s collision as 41-year-old Larry Jose Mangrobang Sr.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed in a four-vehicle collision in southwest Bakersfield today.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 2:33 p.m., officers responded to a report of a traffic collision in the intersection of White Lane and Grissom Street. Upon arrival, it was determined that four vehicles were involved in the collision, including a black Honda Civic, a semi-truck, a white Chrysler Town & Country van and a white Nissan Versa.

The department said witnesses to the collision said the Honda was traveling eastbound on White Lane and ran a red light as it entered the intersection at Grissom Street. The vehicle then collided with the semi-truck that was making a southbound turn onto Grissom Street from White Lane.

BPD said the Honda then collided with two additional vehicles that were stopped at the intersection in the northbound lanes of Grissom Street.

The driver of the Honda suffered major injuries in the collision. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries, the department said. The drivers and occupants of the additional involved vehicles were not injured.

White Lane is open with limited lanes going eastbound while Grissom is closed between White Lane and District Boulevard. The roadways are expected to be cleared within two hours, according to BPD.

This is the tenth fatal collision that has occurred within the city this year, the department said.