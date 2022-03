BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner identified a man who died in a fiery crash along Highway 178 last month.

The Kern County coroner identified the man as Brian Patrick McMahon, 50, of Bakersfield.

McMahon was the driver of a Dodge Challenger that collided into a cement wall at the Alta Vista overpass on Highway 178 on Feb. 13.

CHP says McMahon’s vehicle burst into flames in the crash and he was pronounced dead at the scene.