A man was killed in a stabbing in downtown Bakersfield on Saturday.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 1:30 a.m., officers were sent to the 1000 block of 30th Street after getting a report of an unresponsive subject in the area. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

BPD said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No additional information on the case is available at this time.