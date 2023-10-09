WELDON, Calif. (KGET) — A man killed in a deputy-involved crash on Highway 178 near Weldon on Saturday has been identified, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

KCSO said 31-year-old Jack Lee Brown of Weldon was the operator of a vehicle that collided with multiple vehicles and died at the scene on Saturday at 11:42 p.m.

KCSO stated on Sunday morning that a deputy was involved in the fatal multi-vehicle crash while traveling eastbound on Highway 178, but the deputy did not sustain any injuries.

CHP is investigating this crash.