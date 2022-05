LOST HILLS, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the 88-year-old man killed in a crash at Highway 33 and Highway 46 Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:10 p.m., Donald Lavern Beith, of Oceana, Calif., was driving a U-Haul truck towing a vehicle when he hit the rear of a semi truck carrying liquified petroleum, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page.

Officials said he died at the scene.