BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who died Tuesday when the forklift he was driving collided with another vehicle on Old River Road has been identified.

Jesus Adalberto Rosales Peraza, 47, was the operator of the forklift and died at the scene of the crash on northbound Old River Road, east of Valpredo Road, according to coroner’s officials. The collision occurred at about 6:10 p.m.