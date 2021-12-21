Man killed in crash on Highway 99 Monday identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A driver who died when a vehicle left the roadway on Highway 99 and hit a tree has been identified.

Jason Ezequiel Sanchez, 22, of Clovis died at the scene of the 8 a.m. crash on southbound Highway 99 south of Highway 223, according to the coroner’s office.

Sanchez was driving a 2010 Chevy Avalanche “at a high rate of speed” in the fast lane when the pickup veered to the right and off the roadway, hitting a tree, according to the California Highway Patrol. It’s not known whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

A passenger suffered major injuries and was taken to Kern Medical, officers said.