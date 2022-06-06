BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a crash on California Avenue on Friday.

Robert Joseph Rivas, 47, of Porterville, was driving a pick-up truck when he collided with a sedan at the intersection of California Avenue and Union Avenue at approximately 4:53 a.m. Rivas was transported to Kern Medical, where he died a short time later.

The driver of the sedan survived the crash and was treated for moderate injuries at the hospital.

The coroner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

The cause of the collision has not yet been determined and the Major Collision Investigations team is investigating, according to BPD.