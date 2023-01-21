BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man killed in a Bakersfield Police Department-involved crash on South Vineland Road Thursday.

According to the coroner’s office, Mario Lares, 31, of Bakersfield was the driver of the vehicle. Lares was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 2:23 a.m. Thursday.

According to BPD, three people were injured in the crash including two officers. A woman, identified as Ana Hernandez, 34, was taken to a hospital with major injuries.