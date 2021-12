ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s officials identified the man killed in a crash at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Tejon Highway Dec. 3 as Guadalupe Almaguer of Arvin.

Almaguaer, 18, was the passenger of a vehicle that crashed into another vehicle around 3:19 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:44 p.m.

Cause of death was ruled to be accidental multiple blunt force trauma.

CHP said a white Ford Mustang and silver Chevy pickup with a trailer were involved.