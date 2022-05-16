BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office released the name of the man killed in a suspected DUI crash in south Bakersfield early Friday morning.

David Cortez, 39, of Wasco, was driving a Toyota Camry when officials said he was hit by a BMW in the intersection of White Lane and Hughes Lane just before 12:30 a.m.

Officers said they saw a BMW driven recklessly by Arvin resident Christian Valencia, 25, at 12:26 a.m. in the area of South H Street and Planz Road, but lost sight of it. They said they found Valencia a short time later when he collided with Cortez.

Cortez sustained major injuries from the crash and died at the scene. Valencia sustained moderate injuries and was transported to the hospital.

An investigation into the crash determined Valencia was under the influence of alcohol and a suspected controlled substance.

Officers arrested Valencia for DUI and vehicular homicide.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.