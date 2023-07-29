BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who died earlier this month in a rollover crash in southwest Bakersfield has been identified.

Lane Austin Sessions, 27, died at the scene early July 21 at Pacheco and Akers roads, according to coroner’s officials.

Sessions was driving north with a passenger on Akers Road when his vehicle collided with another vehicle traveling west on Pacheco Road at about 12:10 a.m., police said. He lost control and hit a fence and the vehicle rolled over.

Both Sessions and the passenger were ejected, police said. The passenger suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, but a passenger had minor injuries, police said. Speed was believed to be a factor.