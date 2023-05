CHP cruiser seen in this undated filed photo.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office has identified the man who died in a two-vehicle collision in the Rosamond area on April 27.

Deputies say 43-year-old Dustin Todd Raisch was the driver of a vehicle that collided with another at the intersection of 100th Street West and Rosamond Boulevard.

The crash happened around 1:36 p.m. on April 27 according to the CHP.

The investigation is ongoing.