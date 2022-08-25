BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was shot and killed at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center on Wednesday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office.

Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation press secretary told 17 News, Alcala was a correctional officer and worked at Wasco State Prison since 2006.

When police arrived at the scene they found Alcala with multiple gunshot wounds in a Shops at River Walk parking lot near Target, according to the department.

An autopsy will be conducted to confirm manner and cause of death, according to the coroner’s office.