Man killed after motorcycle collides with semi truck on Hwy. 395 south of Ridgecrest

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RANDSBURG, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed after crashing his motorcycle into a semi truck on Highway 395 on Monday south of Ridgecrest.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said 44-year-old Victorville resident Cory Lane Hofstetter was killed after his motorcycle collided with the truck on Highway 395 at Garlock Road at around 3:18 p.m. It is unknown at this time what caused the accident.

This article will be updated if more information is provided.

The collision follows a fatal crash on Highway 395 that happened on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News