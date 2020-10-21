Man killed after motorcycle collides with semi truck on Hwy. 395 south of Ridgecrest

RANDSBURG, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed after crashing his motorcycle into a semi truck on Highway 395 on Monday south of Ridgecrest.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said 44-year-old Victorville resident Cory Lane Hofstetter was killed after his motorcycle collided with the truck on Highway 395 at Garlock Road at around 3:18 p.m. It is unknown at this time what caused the accident.

This article will be updated if more information is provided.

The collision follows a fatal crash on Highway 395 that happened on Sunday.