BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 43-year-old man was killed after losing control of his vehicle at a northwest Bakersfield intersection Monday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 6:42 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Rosedale Highway and Renfro Road for a two-vehicle accident, according to CHP. When they arrived, they learned a BMW and Ford had collided and were stopped just west of the intersection.

The driver of the BMW died from his injuries at the scene, according to CHP. The driver of the Ford was taken to Kern Medical with moderate injuries.

Officers later learned the BMW was stopped in the westbound lanes at the intersection of Rosedale and Renfro Road, according to highway patrol. When the light turned green, the BMW rapidly accelerated and lost control of the vehicle causing it to travel into the eastbound lanes crashing into the Ford.

CHP says the rapid acceleration of the BMW and the roadway being wet likely caused the driver to lose control.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to CHP.