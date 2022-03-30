BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office identified the man killed Monday after losing control of his vehicle on Rosedale Highway west of Renfro Road.

David Shane McGowan, 43, collided with another vehicle and was pronounced dead not he scene around 6:42 p.m. The Bakersfield resident was driving a BMW when he collided with a Ford.

The driver of the Ford was taken to Kern Medical to treat moderate injuries.

Officers later learned the BMW was stopped in the westbound lanes at the intersection of Rosedale and Renfro Road, according to highway patrol. When the light turned green, the BMW rapidly accelerated and lost control of the vehicle causing it to travel into the eastbound lanes crashing into the Ford.

CHP says the rapid acceleration of the BMW and the roadway being wet likely caused the driver to lose control.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to CHP.