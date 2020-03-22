Man killed after hit by big rig on Highway 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 59-year-old man was killed in a collision with a big rig on Highway 99 early Sunday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 4:07 a.m., a man was driving a truck tractor with double trailers northbound on Highway 99 north of Highway 119 when it struck the rear of a VW Jetta also heading north on the 99 a little bit ahead of the truck.

A CHP officer confirmed the driver of the Jetta was driving in the slow lane of the freeway with his hazard lights on, then the vehicle suddenly stopped running.

That’s when the department says the semi-truck hit the Jetta from behind.

The collision caused the truck and both trailers to roll over onto the right shoulder, as well as the Jetta, the CHP said.

The driver of the Jetta suffered fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP.

The truck driver suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Kern Medical Center for treatment.