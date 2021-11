The man who was killed after driving into a brick wall on Halloween morning has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of a vehicle has been identified as Damian Ray Garcia, 22, of Delano, according to the coroner.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. on Oct. 31 on Cecil Avenue near Glenwood Street in Delano.

Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene.