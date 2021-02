MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed on Friday night near Mojave after crashing his vehicle into a tree.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old Lancaster resident Franklin Lee Jones was killed at around 6:30 p.m. after losing control of his vehicle and crashing it into a tree off Tehachapi Willow Springs Road north of Backus Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.