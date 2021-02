OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was killed on Saturday night in Oildale after crashing his vehicle into a brick pillar.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Richard Paul Johnson was killed after crashing his vehicle in the area of Oildale Drive and Lincoln Avenue at around 10:15 p.m. He suffered severe injuries from the crash and was taken to Kern Medical, where he died a short time later.