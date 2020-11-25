Man killed after crashing motorcycle into vehicle on Planz Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — A man was killed after crashing his motorcycle into another vehicle this afternoon.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 12:49 p.m., officers were sent to Planz Road near Planz Elementary School after receiving reports of a major-injury collision in the area. When officers arrived, they found that a man had suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the department.

While the cause of the accident is still under investigation, BPD said speed is believed to have factored into the collision. This is the 38th fatal motorcycle collision this year in Bakersfield, according to the department.