BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died after a crash around 5 a.m. on Aug. 5 on Highway 99.

Jose Jesus Macias, 63, was identified as the driver of the vehicle that veered off the roadway on Highway 99 just north of Olive Drive, according to the coroner’s office. Macias was transported to Kern Medical where he died.

A post-death examination is to be conducted, according to the coroner’s office.