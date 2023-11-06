BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who died after being struck by a train last month has been identified, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

According to KCSO, 31-year-old Andrew Kyree Mays Kuykendall of Bakersfield died the morning of Sunday, Oct. 22 at around 2:08 a.m.

Kuykendall was struck by a train on the tracks just north of the intersection at Olive Drive and Roberts Lane, deputies said. He was pronounced dead on scene.

This incident is being investigated by the Union Pacific Railroad Police. A postmortem examination will be conducted to confirm cause and manner of Kuykendall’s death, KCSO said.