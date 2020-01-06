Man injured in Wasco shooting

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A man was injured in a shooting on Friday in Wasco.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 5 p.m., deputies were sent to the intersection of Broadway Avenue and 12th Street after getting a report of a shooting victim. When they arrived, the deputies found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower leg and other bodily injury.

The man was taken to Kern Medical Center for treatment of major injuries. As of Monday, he remains in critical condition, the department said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.

