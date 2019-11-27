Man injured in stabbing east of Bakersfield

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KCSO Kern County Sheriff's Office logo kcso

A man was injured in a stabbing east of Bakersfield on Tuesday. 

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 11:31 a.m., deputies were sent to the 3400 block of Pioneer Drive. When they arrived, the deputies found a man with several stab wounds to his upper body. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of moderate to major injuries. 

KCSO said the suspect has been identified as a black man with a medium build, wearing a black baseball cap and a gray button-up shirt. He left the area in a gray Dodge Ram pickup truck. 

Anyone with information about the case is  urged to call the department at 661-861-3110.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News