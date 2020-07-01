Man injured in southeast Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting.

At around 1:40 a.m., officers were sent to the area of Ivy Trae Lane and Monitor Street after getting reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived, the officers found a man at the scene with gunshot wounds.

The department said the man suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No suspects or arrests have been announced yet in the case. This story will be updated once more information becomes available.