BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Union Avenue that left a man injured Monday night.

The crash happened Monday just before 11 p.m. on Union Avenue and 8th Street. An SUV involved in the crash had major front-end damage.

A man was pinned in a vehicle that collided with a traffic pole and fire crews extracted him from the vehicle, according to police.

The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and he sustained moderate injury and was taken to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.

Police say the vehicle was traveling northbound on Union Avenue and struck a pole while attempting to turn westbound.

Speed is believed to be a factor in this crash, according to police.

It is not immediately clear if alcohol or drugs was a contributing factor in the crash.