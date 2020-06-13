Man injured after officer-involved shooting in Northeast Bakersfield

Friday morning, an officer-involved shooting occurred on Water Street between North Inyo Street and Alta Vista Drive, a quiet neighborhood in Northeast Bakersfield.

It started with a 9-1-1 call shortly before 10:30 a.m. Someone reported a man they believed to be armed and under the influence.

When deputies arrived and made contact with the man, that’s when the officer-involved shooting occurred, according to KCSO Lieutenant David Kessler.

Kessler says they found the man with a handgun and a knife.

Witnesses tell us they heard four to five shots.

“We heard sheriffs. They took some shots,” said Rita Garcia, a neighbor who witnessed the incident. “They got an ambulance in the alley. So there were shots fired, somebody was down—right here in front, kind of scary.”

KCSO has not yet released the man’s name, age, or any other descriptors.

KCSO also hasn’t shared the names of the deputies involved.

“Currently, the suspect is being treated at the hospital with minor to moderate injuries,” Kessler said. “Two deputies were involved in the shooting, both were not injured. No other civilians or people in the area were injured.”

This marks the seventh officer involved shooting this year.