Man in wheelchair struck and killed by vehicle in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — A man who was crossing the street in his wheelchair is dead after being hit by a vehicle in south Bakersfield Sunday night, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Just after 9 p.m., Sunday officers were dispatched to Lotus Lane near Melwood Street for a man being struck by a vehicle, according to BPD. When officers arrived they located a man in the roadway. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with police, according to the department.

The vehicle was traveling northbound on Lotus Lane when the man was crossing the road in his wheelchair outside of a crosswalk and was struck, according to BPD. Drugs, alcohol, or speed appear to be a factor in this collision.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have information regarding this incident call the police department at 661-327-7111.